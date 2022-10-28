Indonesia Investment Promotion Centre London: Indonesia unveils bold downstreaming strategy at London investment forum

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister of Investment/Chairman of Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia attended the 2022 Indonesia Investment Forum (IIF), which was held in London, on Thursday 27 October. The event was attended by two hundred business executives from Europe and is a collaboration of the Indonesian Embassy in London, IIPC (Indonesia Investment Promotion Center) London, and the Bank Indonesia Representative Office in London. Also present was the Indonesian Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary (LBBP) to the United Kingdom concurrently Ireland, and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the British Investment Minister, Lord Dominic Johnson.

Minister Bahlil conveyed the progress of the investment climate in Indonesia and explained that the realisation of foreign direct investment (PMA) in the country from January to September 2022 amounted to Rp479.3 trillion - an increase of 44.5% year-on-year. Compared to other G20 member countries, Indonesia's economic condition is still under control with an inflation rate of 5.95% as of September 2022.

"Few countries in the world have a posture of investment potential and national economic resilience as Indonesia. Furthermore, Bahlil said that the focus of the Indonesian Government is currently developing downstream industries to increase product added value, create jobs, and improve Indonesia's trade balance.

"We want good collaboration between countries that produce natural resources and countries that have technology and markets. We can no longer just compete without collaborating. Indonesia is managing from developing to developed countries by downstreaming," said Bahlil.

Ambassador Desra said that so far Indonesia and Britain have established good cooperation in the economic and trade fields.

"The UK is one of the main investment trading partners in Indonesia. Through this forum, we hope to be able to take advantage of as many investment opportunities as possible to create more concrete opportunities. I hope this can convince all of you to invest in Indonesia more," said Desra.

The Ministry of Investment/BKPM has just released data on investment realisation for the period January-September 2022 which reached Rp892.4 trillion or 74.4% of the target set at Rp1,200 trillion. In this period, the Ministry of Investment/BKPM noted that the realisation of UK investment in Indonesia was ranked 10th with a total of USD507.7 million. The three sectors of the largest investment realisation from the UK are food crops, plantations and livestock (28%), mining (20%), and the food industry (16%).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932676/Lord_Dominic_Johnson_and_Bahlil_Lahadalia.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indonesia-investment-promotion-centre-london-indonesia-unveils-bold-downstreaming-strategy-at-london-investment-forum-301662510.html