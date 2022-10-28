New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - HyperonChain (HPN), one of the fastest and most stable blockchains in the digital currency space with Defi and Metaverse ecosystem, has achieved another milestone as it goes live on TestNet. HyperonChain TestNet, which is accessible at https://testnet.hyperonchain.com, is currently running on a single validator. HyperonChain TestNet has shown tremendous prospects around speed and capability by successfully carrying out millions of transactions with an average estimated time of less than 1 second for transaction confirmation.

HyperonChain Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/142245_6eaf022774330acf_001full.jpg

This development comes barely a month after HyperonChain (HPN) was birthed on BSC Network in September 2022. HyperonChain (HPN) has been listed on PanCakeSwap, BitMart and CoinsBit exchange and the highly experienced team have said they are working tirelessly to list the project on some of the tier one exchanges.

HyperonChain (HPN) in a press statement made available to journalists, said the team is KYC doxxed and that their smart contract has been successfully audited by CertiK and InterFi. HyperonChain is also listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko price feed websites. HyperonChain had traded at $0.0089 as per CoinMarketCap with a total fixed supply of 100 million HPN.

The press statement described HyperonChain as one of the world's fastest EVM-based blockchain projects with its own DeFi, NFT and Metaverse Ecosystem.

According to the statement, HyperonChain uses Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus algorithm which makes it a faster, more stable and more secure blockchain. HyperonChain supports smart contract functionality using Solidity.

HyperonChain DPoS enhanced DPoS algorithm supports more than 700000 TPS validation with a single node. Mainnet is planned to be launched with 21 validators initially but could be further increased over a period of time if required.

HyperonChain DPoS algorithm is designed in such a way that it allows users to vote for validator selection even if they are holding the smallest unit of HPN coin. The algorithm supports staked and non-staked voters in governance. This allows users to participate in any governance activities which include validator selection, and governance proposal without locking coins.

This will also be one of the first Blockchain of its kind to support zero-gas-based transactions within its native web wallet in its mainnet. The web wallet itself would support multiple blockchains, smart contract interactions, and inbuilt multi-chain swaps among other features. Its native coin (HPN) would be used for carrying out all the transaction fees on its mainnet and for the development of any Dapp on top of it.

HyperonChain project has its own DeFi and Metaverse eco-system which consists of below projects:

HyperonChain Staking

HyperonChain Yield Farming

NFT Workspace & Platform

Hyperon World Metaverse

DeFi Payment System

Free developer's tool (Oraclize, file storage)

All the above-mentioned projects are multi-blockchain-supported DeFi applications.

Important Links :

Website: https://hyperonchain.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperonChain

Telegram: https://t.me/HyperonChain

CertiK: https://www.certik.com/projects/hyperon-chain

KYC: https://github.com/interfinetwork/project-kyc-verification/blob/main/HyperonChain_KYCCertificate_InterFi.pdf

MEDIA CONTACT

Company: Nep-Phil Media Communications and Advertising

Website: https://nepphil.com/

Email: info@nepphil.com

Name: Mr. Nonso Philip Isiguzo

Contact: +2347045142020

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142245