Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Corp Announces Sponsorship of Ragan Communications' Future of Communications Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announced today its sponsorship of Ragan Communications' signature conference, Future of Communications. The conference will be held in New York City Nov. 1-2, 2022, as part of Ragan Communications annual Communications Week event.

Issuer Direct's sponsorship will be represented through its ACCESSWIRE news distribution brand during the conference. ACCESSWIRE will also serve as an exhibitor at the event, to be held at the Edison Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan.

"We have attended and sponsored previous events Ragan Communications has hosted, and have benefited greatly from each experience," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct Corp. "We always walk away with much greater insight and inspiration that propels me and my team to be better communicators and service providers, thanks to the speakers and presentations we attend. I highly recommend this conference to professionals in the corporate communications, marketing, and public relations industries."

"This conference will feature real-world tips and tactics from leading communicators," according to the Future of Communications website. "Our speakers will share how they effectively measure and report to reflect the needs of emerging audiences, refine media relations strategies to build stronger relationships amid changing newsroom trends, integrate emerging tools and features on social media to earn more engagement with audiences, foster stronger agency-client relationships, and more."

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

About Communications Week

Communications Week was founded in 2014 to bring together the greatest minds in PR and media. The biggest industry organizations and media outlets have been supporters of the week since the event's inception. Every year, Communications Week pinpoints some of the most pressing issues that the industry is facing. As the conference continues to grow, it attracts professionals from various levels of the marketing, media and communications industries. Designed to be the voice of many and not just one, Communications Week also holds sessions geared towards business professionals who are impacted by new communications trends, from HR professionals to entrepreneurs looking to understand how to measure PR. In 2021, Communications Week was acquired by Ragan Communications, fortifying Ragan's position serving public relations, internal communications and marketing professionals with best-in-class content and experiences. Communications Week was founded by Tiffany Guarnaccia, Founder and CEO of Kite Hill PR. For more information visit https://www.commsweek.com/.

About Ragan Communications

For more than 50 years, Ragan Communications, based in Chicago, has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites-PRDaily.com and Ragan.com-are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Its Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives. Ragan's Workplace Wellness Insider, launched in October 2020, serves HR, wellness and comms professionals. Ragan acquired Communications Week in April 2021. Visit www.ragan.com.

