Air Quality Monitoring Equipment enables continuous and on-demand assessment of both indoor and outdoor air quality. Air quality monitoring equipment makes use of various sensors which detect the presence of various pollutant particles either chemical, physical or biological. The combination of a number of sensors enables the equipment to provide with a comprehensive report on the air quality within and around any facility.

Air quality monitoring has become imperative in various settings due to rising pollution levels and an increasing need to maintain safe and secure environments. Air quality monitoring systems have found numerous indoor and outdoor applications in the recent years. Indoor applications of air quality monitoring equipment include assessment of environment in various residential and industrial settings including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, chemicals and healthcare, among others.

Furthermore, indoor air quality monitoring equipment works in tandem with various heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in order to maintain indoor air within safe pollution levels. Outdoor applications of air quality monitoring equipment include various government bodies and health agencies monitoring outdoor air quality to ensure better public health. Furthermore, outdoor air quality is also monitored at various industrial and processing sites to ensure safe environment compliance as per various government norms.

Air quality monitoring equipment makes use of various technologies such as CO2 sensors, energy recovery ventilation (ERV), demand-controlled ventilation (DCV), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI), dedicated outdoor air systems (DOASs), underfloor air distribution (UFAD) and displacement ventilation (DV). With rising levels of pollution and introduction of stringent government policies across the world, there has been growing demand for comprehensive air quality monitoring solutions in various industries. Moreover, rising need to maintain safe and secure working environment in various end-use industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverages, among others has resulting in the higher adoption of air quality monitoring equipment in the industrial sector.

In the 2021, the indoor applications segment held the largest share in the overall air quality monitoring equipment market in terms of revenue. Factors such as higher adoption of air quality monitoring equipment in various manufacturing and controlled environment settings such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, healthcare, food and beverages, among others have resulted in the high market share of this segment. Moreover, with the introduction of various specialty household air monitoring products, the indoor application segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Type

Portable

Fixed

End-use

Government Agencies and Environmental Institutions

Commercial and Residential

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Heavy Industries

Food and Beverages

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Business Outlook Market Dynamics

4. Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: by Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: by Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: by End-use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. North America Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Ltd.

TSI Incorporated

The 3M Company

Tisch Environmental Ltd.

Cerex Monitoring Solutions LLC.

Teledyne Technologies Ltd.

Siemens AG

HORIBA Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Testo SE Co. KGaA

Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Aeroqual Limited

