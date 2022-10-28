Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spekulation! Schlägt „Big Pharma“ bei dieser Aktie zu? STRONG BUY!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2022 | 19:08
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Third Quarter Earnings

A "Top 200 Community Bank" in the U.S. for the fifteenth consecutive year

KILMARNCOK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board & CEO, reported earnings for the third quarter of 2022 of $5,947,059. This represents a 57.7% increase over the third quarter of last year. Included in the third quarter earnings is a $2.2 million one-time gain on the sale of a partial interest in an investment brokerage firm. The reported earnings per share were $1.261 fully diluted compared to $0.778 fully diluted for the third quarter of 2021. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,333,946,527.

"Asset quality is as strong as it has ever been as we proceed into potentially tumultuous times," said Szyperski. Nonperforming assets were at 0.432% on September 30, 2022 compared to 0.766% on September 30, 2021. Loans outstanding increased by $19,160,019 from June 30, 2022, ending the quarter at $724,052,173. The net interest margin was 3.786% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022."

At the October 21, 2022 Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors meeting, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.150 per share effective December 1, 2022, payable on or before December 15, 2022. This furthers the 29-year history of consecutive dividend increases. Currently the stock has a 2.63% dividend yield.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. To receive investor news updates about us visit our page on Proactive Investors (https://www.proactiveinvestors.com). The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock. "Like" Chesapeake Bank on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski - 804-435-4249; 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722873/Chesapeake-Financial-Shares-Reports-Third-Quarter-Earnings

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.