This leading funds provider for small - mid businesses wants them to know, that they have their back during the economic slowdown

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Clara Capital, a leading business capital provider, has decided to express solidarity with small businesses in the country by keeping its rates consistent for the next year. The company wants to make capital more accessible for businesses when they are expected to need it the most.

Small and mid size businesses have been struggling since the FED decided to raise benchmark rates which have directly affected the cost of their business operations.

The company believes this decision will show its commitment to its customers who won't have to delay their business objectives due to expensive money and uncertainty of economic volatility. By partnering with Clara Capital, businesses can continue to rely on their stable rates and flexible terms to meet payroll and fund growth projects.

Thanks to their business-friendly policies, Clara Capital LLC has been able to establish relationships with more than 700 small and mid size businesses in 2022. Their comprehensive portfolio of financial products includes equipment financing for critical assets, 4-5-year term loans for working capital and upcoming projects, or lines of credit ranging from $100,000 to $1,500,000.

A spokesperson for the company said, "With rumors of a financial crisis growing, other lenders have started to raise rates to take advantage of the situation. However, at Clara Capital LLC, the belief is that now is the time to stand by our clients and provide them with the reliable financing they need."

He went on to add, "If we were to raise rates consistent with most of the larger financial institutions, many of our SMBs would lose the ability to properly forecast and operate their business, likely leading to more drastic decisions. Our consistent rates will help our partners to weather the storm. We hope that by holding steady, we can help them succeed during these challenging times."

Clara Capital has a large clientele in diverse industries such as construction, trucking, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, among others. Businesses interested in receiving funding can contact the representatives at Clara Capital LLC using the information mentioned below. They can also learn more about the application process at their website.

About the Company

Clara Capital LLC is a leading financial service company and private lender based in Long Island, NY. They have a history of working with entrepreneurs in construction, trucking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and various other industries.

