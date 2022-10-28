Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") announces the resignation of its auditors, Baker Tilly WM LLP ("Baker"). Baker resigned on their own initiative, which resignation has been reviewed by the Company's board. Baker has advised that its resignation is a business decision of such firm and has confirmed that there are no reportable events, "disagreements" or "unresolved issues" (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) in connection with the change of auditor. Elixxer is commencing the process to engage a replacement auditor for the 2022 fiscal year.

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF).

For further information please contact:

Ferras Zalt, Chairman and Interim CEO: +44 20 7409 6680; ferras@elixxer.com

