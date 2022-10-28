Veteran Entertainment Television: VET Tv Announces Participation in Military Influencer Conference

America's #1 Military Streaming Network Leads Panel, Sponsors All-Star Stand-Up Comedy Show

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / The nation's #1 military streaming network will participate in the largest gathering of entrepreneurs, executives, and thought leaders in the military space in Las Vegas, Nevada this week.

Veteran Entertainment Television (VET Tv) will take part in the 2022 Military Influencer Conference (MIC) at Resorts World Oct. 26 - 29th. The company's activities include moderating a mental health panel and recording an all-star standup comedy special for future broadcast.

The panel, titled "Mental Health 3.0," will explore exciting new directions practitioners are pursuing to address the many unmet needs surrounding trauma-related mental health conditions. Topics will include virtual environments, psychedelic-assisted therapies, peer-to-peer models and other innovative approaches. VET Tv's chief executive officer Waco Hoover will serve as the panel's moderator.

"We're truly excited to participate in this year's MIC, particularly connected with our involvement in "Mental Health 3.0," Hoover said. "VET Tv's community of military members, veterans, and family members will all benefit from any efforts to advance the discussion about mental health."

Panel members include the founder and president of Heroic Hearts Project Jesse Gould; actor, writer and non-profit CEO Vincent Vargas; and retired USMC Lt. Gen Martin Steele.

Actor, comedian, and former U.S. Marine Rob Riggle will speak at "Standup: Military Comedy Night," which features veteran comics Jose Sarduy, Thom Tran, James P. Connolly, and special guest Stephanie Kline. VET Tv is sponsoring the show.

The MIC is in its fifth iteration - the 2022 event will feature a supplier diversity tradeshow of military brands, the Mighty 25 Awards Gala, a three-day conference consisting of eight tracks, 100+ game-changing partners and thousands of attendees. MIC continues to be the hub for all things transition, entrepreneurship, social impact, entertainment and culture.

ABOUT VET Tv

VET Tv is a mission-driven brand using entertainment as a vehicle to create community, connection and improve the mental health for those who served. The company is an U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, and marketing film and television series whose primary audience is the military and Veteran community. Visit www.VeteranTV.com to tune in -- and join the conversation on our YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter pages. For media queries, contact press@veterantv.com.

