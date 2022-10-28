Uoffer is a North American Job Seeking Platform. Recently, it held an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum at MIT University Campus, where different speakers were invited to shed light on career planning.

Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Uoffer is an established North American one-stop job-seeking platform. In the latest development, the company co-organized the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum on 14th October 2022 with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Uoffer was established three years ago, before covid. It has helped students throughout the job hunt and career planning during a pandemic.

Considering the objectives, the events were attended by several industry leaders and guests who provided in-depth keynote speeches; the round-table dialog session teeming with insights also appealed to overseas students and job seekers, attracting unprecedented engagement and discussion. The platform integrates higher education resources in the east of the U.S. as a gathering ground for young scholars in the technological field and engineering, with a vision of building an educational and communication platform for young scholars in overseas technology/education.





Yisu Jin, Founder and CEO of Uoffer, Interacted with Participants during the Event



The founder of Uoffer, Yisu Jin, shared his entrepreneurial experience and insights from decades in the Internet industry. Yisu Jin is also the founder and CEO of Intellipro Group and SVLC. Regarding the job-seeking trends this year in North America, he proposed his thoughts about finding a job at big tech companies. From leveraging the job-seeking data of IntelliPro, he analyzed the opportunities and breakthrough points for finding tech positions in the USA. He restated his vision about the future of Uoffer: to empower more trainees to get successfully hired by big techs in North America through accurate services.

The event attracted numerous figures from senior Chinese engineers from Silicon Valley and New York Chinese managers and CEOs. The career planning specialists for overseas students contributed to the discussion of innovation and entrepreneurship trends in 2023 among overseas students and the potential and characteristics of career education in the post-COVID era.

Furthermore, Zhengze Zhou, a new employee at Meta, discussed the advantages of seeking a doctoral education from his experience as a tech Ph.D. He offered insights about how to cope with interviews held by tech giants, overcome technical difficulties, and find critical points by utilizing their prowess as students with a science and engineering background. Concerning the highly debated question of balancing academic studies and profession, he also shared his input and gained a broad consensus.





Yisu Jin, Founder and CEO of Uoffer, Shared His Own Career Experience & Presence of Numerous Prestigious Guest Speakers



Another speaker was Xiao Yu, who was a career planner. As a senior tech lead manager at Google, he discussed the promotion mechanism of high-tech companies in Silicon Valley. As a result, it drew significant interest among participants, allowing them to gain deeper insights into companies of this kind and set more effective job-seeking goals.

In addition, the round table dialog was arranged, which was the crucial part of the Forum. It was organized by Huan Li, an expert with 18 years of experience in career counseling and development planning who also served as the presider of the Forum. He guests to join a dialog teeming with helpful information.

The Forum built a platform allowing for sharing valuable information and experience, in-depth communication of inside information, and inspiration of ideas. Apart from expressing their satisfaction with the form, participants also early looked forward to more helpful information from Uoffer.

Consequently, participants discussed workplace newcomers' challenges and how to break the "career dilemma" network and effectively prepare for spring and autumn recruitments, helping them tackle all kinds of workplace puzzles.

About Uoffer

Uoffer is a subsidiary of Intellipro Group, a leading human resources group in North America. With a talent and job resources network, Uoffer is committed to providing global trainers with professional career development, consultation, and occupational training services. The company has helped over 2000 students to find their dream jobs.

Upholding a meticulous attitude, the team of Uoffer career development consultation and occupational skill training in areas ranging from computer science, data science, artificial intelligence, finance, management consultation, business analysis, FMCG, and culturally creative. Every year, the company helps thousands of trainees get hired in Silicon Valley and industry-leading companies.

