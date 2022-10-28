EQS Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.10.2022

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 25, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM. The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: Date of transaction: 20 oct 2022 Person obliged to notify: UBS Group AG Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 Place of residence: VENLO Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 2.520.599,00 2.520.573,79 Real Real Indirectly - UBS AG, UBS Asset Management (Americas Inc., UBS Asset Management (Australia Ltd., UBS Asset Management (Deutschland GmbH, UBS Asset Management (Singapore Ltd., UBS Asset Management (UK Limited, UBS Asset Management Life Limited, UBS Fund Management Physical Delivery Ordinary share 1.469.620,00 1.469.605,30 Potential Potential Indirectly - UBS AG, UBS Financial Services Inc., UBS Securities LLC, UBS Switzerland AG Physical Delivery Convertible note 687.842,00 687.842,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - UBS AG, UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg S.A., UBS Fund Management (Switzerland AG, UBS Third Party Management Company S.A. Physical Delivery Call-option 20.000,00 20.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - UBS AG Physical Delivery Swap 2.339.056,00 2.339.056,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - UBS AG In cash Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,05 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 1,09 % 1,96 % Voting rights 3,05 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 1,09 % 1,96 % QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=132510

