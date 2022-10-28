Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Evolution Petroleum (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022 (its first fiscal quarter of 2023), after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Kelly Loyd,President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central)

Telephone: 1-877-270-2148 (Toll free); 1-412-902-6510 (International); participants should ask to be joined into the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DGQ7I1rL

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on Evolution's website (www.evolutionpetroleum.com) under "Investors" on the "Presentations & Events" page following the call or via the webcast link listed above. The replay will be available through November 9, 2023.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to maximize shareholder total return from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas assets built through acquisitions and through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties. Assets include non-operated interests in the Jonah Field in Wyoming, the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Barnett Shale in North Texas, a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome Field, and a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi Field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Company Contacts

Kelly Loyd, President & CEO

Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO

(713) 935-0122

KLoyd@evolutionpetroleum.com

RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

