Globiance is pleased to announce that DC token holders will be able to deposit, trade, or withdraw tokens via the Globiance Platform on November 5, 2011. Datachain token holders will also be able to Stake DC tokens, as well. The listing and staking of DC will provide the flexibility of choosing a time-frame preference for staking along with the option of "Instant Staking" - at the click of a button. Staking is a viable option for holding tokens for longer periods of time, or for those seeking alternatives to merely holding crypto in a wallet.

In a joint statement, Datachain CEO Kazé A. ONGUENE and Globiance CEO - Oliver Marco La Rosa said: "Globiance and Datachain are pleased to introduce the DC token as well DC Staking to the Globiance Platform. Platform users will appreciate having the option to trade and stake DC tokens in such a simplified, user-friendly manner."

Datachain specializes in the development of AI-powered solutions and the deployment of decentralized data-analytics infrastructure for; Smart-cities, Predictive Maintenance, Digital Identity management, and Autonomous system management. Datachain also supports emerging technologies such as embedded AI, Blockchain, NFT and Metaverse; It is a decentralized data management infrastructure operated as an open-source foundation. The infrastructure's intrinsic Token (DC FAT) enables the access and the use of AI-augmented digital services relying on decentralized distributed databases or Data Wallets. Datachain is building the backbone of a machine-to-machine network, powered by bias-free algorithms and reliable data. Datachain enables a frictionless circulation of information.

Globiance is a Banking/Crypto exchange platform, combined onto a single platform. It features banking and crypto services, exchanges, payment-gateways, centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) marketplaces, trading, staking, online wallets and more. Deflationary by design, GBEX is the native token of Globiance. It is utilized in many different capacities, including paying fees, rewards and referrals. Globiance features staking options and reward incentives - distributed in the form of GBEX tokens. Globiance users have access to both Crypto and Fiat wallets in many different currencies as well as fiat and crypto exchanging capabilities. Globiance is based on the XDC network (XinFin) Blockchain 4.0 which utilizes fast, military-grade, secure software with ultra-fast transaction speeds, low fees, forensic tools, and offers ISO 20022 interoperability.

