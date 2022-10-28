Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Thursday, November 10, 2022, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=BrA3Ou6T

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

Cablevisión Holding S.A

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417

Email: ir@cvh.com.ar

www.cvh.com.ar

In London

Jasford IR

Alex Money

Tel: +44 20 3289 5300

Email: alex@jasford.com

In New York

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722956/Cablevisin-Holding-SA-to-Host-Webcast-Presentation-to-Discuss-Third-Quarter-and-First-Nine-Months-2022-Results