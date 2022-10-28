Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and food production space to a variety of businesses, is pleased to announce that Michael Yam (CPA, CA), Coho's current Senior Director of Finance and Operations, has been appointed as its interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Yam will be replacing Carla Matheson, Coho's current CFO, effective November 1st, 2022. Ms. Matheson will resign from the Company to pursue another opportunity. To help ensure a smooth transition, Ms. Matheson will work closely with Mr. Yam.

Mr. Yam brings significant executive financial experience to the role - formerly the VP of Finance for Harvest One Cannabis, a high-growth publicly traded start-up, where he was responsible for the financial oversight, capital raises, and key relationships within the business. "Mr. Yam has been an integral part of the finance team, and has played a key role in Coho's success thus far," said Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho.

Mr. Yam stated, "I am excited for the opportunity to join Coho's executive team, and help drive the vision for growth of the business, while focusing on enhancing value for shareholders."

"We are excited for Mr. Yam join our executive team. He has been critical for the success of the business thus far and is aligned to propel our fast-growth business to even greater heights. His start-up and public market financial experience, deep knowledge of our company, and understanding of scaling have been widely valued at Coho, and will continue to be," added Mr. Barnes.

Mr. Barnes also commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Ms. Matheson for her efforts and contribution to the Company and wish her success in her new role."

Grant of RSUs

Coho's board of directors has also approved the grant of 62,500 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Yam, effective November 1, 2022. The RSUs will fully vest one year from the date of grant. Once vested, each RSU represents the right to receive one common share of the Company. The RSUs will be granted pursuant and subject to the terms of Coho's omnibus equity incentive plan, the applicable grant agreement, and the requirements of the TSXV.

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry creating a market for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

