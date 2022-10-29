Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Arnoya classic (ARNC) on October 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARNC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology, Arnoya classic (ARNC) allows companies to potentially cut operational expenses with the help of ARNC token and its tools. The ARNC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Arnoya classic

I'm Possible is a crypto project that created a utility token - Arnoya classic (ARNC). Its developers build a decentralized platform (shop) that will help businesses get to know clients. Simultaneously, Arnoya's shop allows companies to potentially cut operational expenses. For example, firms can pay any user and sell the goods on the Arnoya platform with low fees.

With various unique features, users can enjoy sophisticated tools for business. Users can also check out what goods and services clients prefer though the Shop carts. In addition, with the help of ARNC token, users can get unlimited storage on Arnoya's virtual shop, so that users can place as many goods as needed for user's growth.

Arnoya also provides intelligence solutions for exchange and trading, which supports in-app checkout and smart wallet.

About ARNC Token

Arnoya classic (ARNC) is a utility token that can be used on Arnoya's platform (shop). The user's company can get reliable records of each sale made through Arnoya's shop, and such sales are recorded in a public distributed ledger (blockchain).

Based on ERC-20, ARNC has a total supply of 26 million (i.e. 26,000,000) tokens. The ARNC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 28, 2022, investors who are interested in the Arnoya classic investment can easily buy and sell ARNC token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

