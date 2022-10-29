Lund's Fisheries Inc.: Lund's Fisheries Commends Fishermen, Scientists, and Coast Guard in Rescue of Vessel

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2022 / Yesterday morning, two fishing vessels, which have been long time suppliers to Lund's Fisheries were involved in an incident sixty miles off the coast of Virginia. The F/V Tremont collided with a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel and sunk. The F/V Dyrsten which had been operating nearby, came to their assistance.

Thanks to the efforts of the crew and captain of both vessels, all thirteen aboard survived the tragedy and were rescued.

Lund's Fisheries commends the captains and crew members of the Tremont for their immediate response to the emergency situation, and the Dyrsten for their prompt arrival upon the scene and heroic actions to rescue all aboard.

We also thank and commend the Coast Guard personnel out of Virginia and North Carolina, for their response and rescue efforts, as well as the R/V Atlantis of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution for deploying a smallboat to transport the crew of the Tremont.

Thanks to the competent actions of all involved, injury and loss of life was avoided.

About Lund's Fisheries Inc.

Lund's Fisheries, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned company and a primary producer of fresh and frozen seafood located in Cape May, N.J. Lund's purchases, produces and distributes nearly 75 million pounds of fresh and frozen fish annually. Its fresh and frozen domestic sales stretch nationwide while its frozen exports extend to markets around the world. Lund's Fisheries is committed to developing and managing systems and practices to fish within sustainable limits and track its products back to the harvest location to ensure they are sourced from fisheries that are well-managed, certified as sustainable or actively working towards implementing more responsible and sustainable harvesting practices.

Press Contact:

Bob Vanasse

Stove Boat Communications

(202) 333-2628

bob@stoveboat.com

SOURCE: Lund's Fisheries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722978/Lunds-Fisheries-Commends-Fishermen-Scientists-and-Coast-Guard-in-Rescue-of-Vessel