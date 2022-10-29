Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - FirstLine Financial announces the initiation of their W.R.A.P. (Written Retirement Action Plan) method to help members of the baby boomer generation retire.





FirstLine's plan has proven to successfully guide diverse sets of individuals through this complex process. Just as the name would imply, this unique method "wraps" investing, tax reduction, legacy planning, healthcare planning, and income all into one effective approach.

The W.R.A.P. methodology involves four steps: discovery, strategy, implementation and completion. The method is custom-tailored to each individual's specific financial situation, goals and values. With these key components in mind, it is FirstLine Financial's aim to alleviate financial stress in the retirement process.

"Folks should not be worrying about the economy and their assets on a daily basis," said Will Murray, Wealth Advisor at FirstLine Financial. "Too many people turn a blind eye for decades on their portfolios and retirement plans, then once they retire it becomes their focus."

The focus of their W.R.A.P method remains on the importance of a seamless shift from wealth accumulation to long-term distribution planning as retirement approaches. This reduces overall risk on their investment portfolio.

FirstLine Financial's plan emphasizes the idea that assets must be allocated differently in retirement than they are during wealth accumulation. Time and time again, it has been proven to be extremely difficult to bounce back from losses when a person is making withdrawals from investing accounts.

"The biggest threat to retirement plans is not knowing when to make the transition from accumulation planning to distribution planning," said Murray. "Unfortunately, the ones who are hit the hardest during down markets are the ones in retirement. They need to look at a different approach than they've been taking for decades in their working years."

For more information on FirstLine Financial's retirement planning services, visit https://firstlinefin.com

About:

FirstLine Financial connects individuals who want to grow and protect their capital with offerings that, until now, only ultra-wealthy investors had access to. The team specializes in retirement planning and provides hard-working individuals with data-driven strategies for portfolio managing and comprehensive financial planning.

Advisory services are offered through FirstLine Financial LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Arizona. Insurance products and services are offered through FirstLine Wealth Management LLC, an affiliated company.

The views expressed are those of the author and are not intended as investment advice, or a forecast or guarantee of future results. All investments involve risk, including the loss of principal and cannot be guaranteed against loss by a bank, custodian, or any other financial institution. Advisory services are offered through FirstLine Financial LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Arizona. Insurance products and services are offered through FirstLine Wealth Management LLC, an affiliated company.

