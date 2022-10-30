Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - Astra Fertility Group and Dr. Dinah Mourise are formalizing the launch of a joint venture fertility clinic in Niagara dedicated to helping individuals from all walks of life achieve their dreams of becoming a parent and bringing a new life into the world.

According to the World Health Organization, millions of people around the world who are of reproductive age struggle with infertility. As per the data currently available, infertility affects around 48 million couples and 186 million people worldwide. Roughly 1 in 6 reproductive-aged couples worldwide are affected by infertility.

Infertility has significant negative impacts on the lives of infertile couples. Violence, divorce, social stigma, mental stress, depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem are all risks that are particularly high for women. To address this issue, Dr. Dinah Lilia Mansour Mourise and Dr. Essam Michael, the founder of Astra Fertility , have come to an agreement to launch a new fertility clinic in the Niagara region in 2023. This would be their first joint venture partnership with a possibility of future expansions.

The new fertility clinic will open in Niagara Falls in 2023 (as things stand) and will be the first clinic of its kind ever to be established in this part of Canada. Dr. Mansour and Astra Fertility Group's partnership aim to provide a state-of-the-art fertility treatment center with a commitment to providing the most complete and expert fertility care.

A part of the plan also incorporates Dr. Mansour's goal of providing fertility services to community members in need, at no cost, to significantly lessen the psychological stress infertility-affected couples experience. The clinic will offer a wide range of fertility treatments to patients dealing with fertility and conception issues.

The clinic plans will include services such as:

Intrauterine insemination (IUI) Treatment

Ovulation Induction

Fertility Treatments

In vitro fertilization (IVF) Treatment

RPL Management

Male Fertility Issues

Therapeutic Donor Insemination

General support and guidance

Other supporting services

This new venture aims to cover all bases regarding male and female fertility health and wellness. No stone will be left unturned from diagnosis and treatment to recovery and support.

About Astra Fertility Group

In 2004, Dr. Essam Michael founded the entity, Astra Fertility Group, with the first location in Mississauga, Ontario. The corporation has now grown to five locations, including Brampton, Mississauga, Bolton, Milton, and Belleville. The clinic focuses on providing accessible standardized quality care centered on providing accurate diagnoses to all fertility patients along with the best possible infertility treatment with compassion, efficiency, and integrity.

The organization is dedicated to finding the source of the patient's fertility problems and attempts to restore natural fertility before resorting to assisted reproductive technology (ART), which includes IUI and IVF. The organization's philosophy resonated with Dr. Mansour's vision to contribute to the Niagara community.

In conjunction with a vision to create a positive impact, this partnership would provide effective and targeted treatment to attain the best success rates in the shortest amount of time while reducing the financial burden on the patient at the same time.

About Dr. Dinah Mourise

Dr. Dinah Lilia Mansour Mourise is one of the most competent individuals in medicine, philanthropy, politics, and entrepreneurship. She completed post-grad general surgery training at Ain Shams University, Faculty of Medicine in Egypt, and subsequently worked at a hospital in Port Said, specializing in trauma surgery.

Dr. Mansour was later appointed Chair of Clinical Medicine at the hospital in Helwan, where she remained until 2011. Wanting to progress and continue to make a difference, she pursued a Ph.D. degree in Forensic Psychology in 2013 at the University of Walden.

A year later, she relocated to Mississauga, Canada, then to the Niagara Region. To make a more meaningful impact, Dr. Mansour is motivated to help the community in the Niagara region by providing every patient with easy access to cutting-edge fertility treatment that is appropriate, compassionate, and safe.

As per the Public Health Agency of Canada roughly 16% (or 1 in 6) couples in Canada experience infertility. This number has doubled since the 1980s. Dr. Mansour understands that every human being has a right to experience the best possible level of bodily and mental health.

Individuals and couples have the right to choose when, how many, and how far apart to have children. Therefore, through this joint venture, Dr. Mansour aims to address fertility issues and help the Niagara community realize the basic right to start a family. When the opportunity comes up, the new joint fertility clinic venture will also provide free services to the community, such as Cycle Monitoring, Semen Analysis, and Sonohysterography (SHG).

The community support plans of this joint venture initiative would greatly benefit from Dr. Mansour's experience of working as a social worker and establishing a non-profit organization, the 'Lilia Redemption Foundation', in 2015, which is dedicated to child trafficking and health care.

For over two decades now, she has encouraged the world's most powerful leaders to collaborate, set their political differences aside, and work together to address the burning issue of human trafficking. Now Dr. Mansour expands her focus to help countless people realize their dreams of starting a family and bringing new life into the world through the joint fertility clinic venture in collaboration with Astra Fertility Group.

To be able to support the low-income patients in the Niagara region, Dr. Mansour plans to provide fertility care based on a precise diagnosis, and practical and targeted treatment, while keeping the operational expenses low.

Both Dr. Mansour and Dr. Essam Michael, the founder of Astra Fertility, are veterans in the area of community service and infertility treatment respectively. The launch of a new fertility clinic in 2023 would greatly benefit the Niagara region. 2023 looks set to be a big year for Niagara Falls, Canada, as the joint venture will be the first of its kind. It will be dedicated to helping countless people realize their dreams of starting a family and bringing new life into the world.

