CGTN Europe Ltd: CMG Europe launches "A New Journey" - a special program to examine China's global relations

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 20th CPC Congress in Beijing, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping outlined what he called a "new journey of national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization."





On this special one-hour show, China Media Group Europe examines China's move from high speed to high quality growth, its green transition and the very real opportunities that has created for Europe to engage with a rejuvenated and fully modernized China. Its anchor Juliet Mann is joined by China's Ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, and a host of experts from across the world to consider exactly what that new journey will look like, and how it will impact relations with the UK and Europe.

In an exclusive conversation, CMG Europe finds out what the idea that China cannot develop in isolation from the world and that the world needs China for its development really means in practice. His Excellency Mr Zheng also shares his thoughts on how China and Europe can work together to tackle global problems. He told Juliet Mann: "China will respond to external uncertainties with its own certainty, and inject positive energy into world development with its high-quality development and high standard opening up."

A New Journey then moves on to consider the miracles of fast economic growth and long-term social stability. Stephen Perry, Chair of The 48 Group Club tells Juliet that we can expect to see a similar transformation in China in the next 40 years to that we've seen over the last 40. David Fergusson, who has edited four volumes of Xi Jinping's work on the governance of China, echoes that, pointing out that continuity of purpose is what has made China successful. Marc Ostwald, Chief Economist and Global Strategist at ADM Investor Services International points out the very necessary modernizing reforms now in place to facilitate China's growth towards a $20 trillion economy, and Wang Huiyao, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization celebrates the hybrid economy China has been able to create through extensive reforms is what is central to China's Success.

The final part of CMG Europe's special program considers China's green revolution. Author and business expert Tim Clissold points out that China is leading the world in terms of the transition to renewable energy and electric cars, a thought echoed by Dr Christoph Nedopil, Director of the Green Finance & Development Center at the Fanhai International School of Finance. Yin Zhiguang, Professor at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs, Fudan University tells Juliet how China's vision of a green world actually entails a much bigger vision for a fairer and more accessible world order. And Stephen Lynch, Managing Director of the British Chamber of Commerce in Beijing explains how a greener China is an incredible opportunity for British and European businesses to collaborate with their Chinese counterparts.

Tune in from 16GMT on 31 October 2022 on CGTN, YouTube, Facebook and Dailymotion to watch the special show and catch all the stories and videos at https://www.cgtn.com/europe.

