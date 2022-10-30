Palfinger: Austrian based lifting solutions provider Palfinger recorded revenues of Euro 1,580.9 mn and an EBIT of Euro 112.5 mn in first nine month. "The volatile and challenging environment demands maximum flexibility in production from us," emphasizes Palfinger CEO Andreas Klauser. However, the high order backlog and good level of output are offset by supply difficulties, particularly for electronic components. Together with the difficult delivery situation for trucks, this results in high inventory stocks in production and finished products. In addition, minimum inventories have also been increased in a targeted manner due to unstable supply chains. Price increases and exchange rate effects have a significant impact on PALFINGER's revenue growth. "In order to be ...

