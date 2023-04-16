Palfinger: Based on the preliminary result for the first quarter of 2023,lifting solutions provider Palfinger expects revenues of more than EUR 2.4 billion (2022: EUR 2.2 billion) and is aiming for an EBIT of EUR 200 million (2022: EUR 150.4 million) for the full year 2023. Revenue in Q1 2023 will amount to around EUR 590 million (Q1 2022: EUR 485.6 million), with EBIT around EUR 49 million (Q1 2022: EUR 30.4 million).Palfinger: weekly performance: 9.44% OMV: Mark Garrett has announced that he will not be available for another term as OMV Supervisory Board Chairman due to new professional challenges and limited time resources. Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG) will propose Lutz Feldmann as a candidate for the OMV Supervisory Board. Lutz Feldmann has held various ...

