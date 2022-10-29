Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - Personr has announced today it is soon to launch an online platform that assists businesses with verifying and storing data compliantly, tackling the country's ever-evolving cyber-breach issues.





Personr Enterprise, the company's premier offering, prevents breaches by offering businesses a secure and easy fix to their compliance and security woes. The company plans on sending exclusive invites to its early access program within the coming weeks.

"We are seeing a new breach almost every week in the news. Aussies do not deserve that and companies need to understand their obligations to data protection. It is not hard and our platform helps them with that," says Co-Founder and CEO Charlie Westerman.

He says businesses should have comprehensive cybersecurity protection that blocks malware, phishing attempts, protects digital privacy, and actively secures personal data against theft and fraud.

"The companies that have been breached recently do what they do best within their industry. It's clear they now need someone to look after their data for them. That's what we do best," he says.

The company started operations after Westerman lost his identity through fraud at an early age. He established Personr to protect the identity of individuals in an increasingly connected world.

Personr provides verification and compliance solutions with leading security, efficiency, performance, and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises, and consumers.

Guided by a vision to be the leading identity and data solutions provider, Personr is committed to preventing organizations and individuals around the globe from cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience.

About Personr Pty Ltd

Personr is a Perth-based regtech startup founded by two twenty-year-old entrepreneurs after going through identity theft and suffering the consequences as a result. The company offers identity verification and compliance services to help all businesses comply with legislation that's constantly changing.

