Nicosia, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - GreenWorld Bank announces its Global Green Economy Project Implementation With An Aim of Achieving Carbon Neutrality.

Greenworld bank has set an aggressive vision of planting millions of trees through their reforestation program through the income that they generate through their services. The bank has taken an innovative approach to fund such initiatives through integrated banking services that cover all types of asset management.

The first leg of implementation was completed successfully in Kenya. The bank now intends to take the implementation of this global model across other countries which are marked endangered by the United Nations. The bank also plans on implementing programs that will help improve human welfare, enhance social inclusion and create employment opportunities that will sustain the people living in downtrodden areas of the world alongside conscious efforts on environment-friendly practices. This will make the bank a beacon in helping implement environment friendly initiatives in the banking sector.

The GreenWorld Bank, alongside being a bank with a vision and mission to make the world a better place, has one of the leading, state-of-the-art banking services. The economic policies adopted by the bank comprise Green Economy Principles will enable the customers to be a part of a bank that focuses on carbon neutrality, efficient resource management, and enhanced social inclusion.

GreenWorld Bank is a licensed and regulated digital bank that offers a user-friendly bridge between digital and traditional assets. The banking model allows customers to have the option of choosing from a wide range of assets ranging from traditional assets to cryptocurrency-based assets all in one place with the help of innovative low-risk investment techniques and services that are steering the industry towards a more updated and future-ready platform keeping the environment in mind.

The complete architecture that is backing the operations of the bank is designed with the latest software architectures that focus on reducing carbon footprint. This will enable the bank to give customers the services that they need without compromising on quality as well as the environment.

The bank offers a wide range of services that focuses on this environment-friendly architecture.

Since GreenWorld Bank has already access to a hybrid system that takes care of digital assets along with traditional assets, clients of the bank would also be able to perform arbitrage trading in crypto markets as well.

Greenworld bank also offers a wide range of arbitrage trading services across the traditional market and the crypto market thanks to the robust architecture that enables the support. These annuity contracts are maintained and monitored by a highly-skilled asset management team to spare customers the hurdle of understanding how to divert their investment to grow across different assets.

The assets managed by the bank are insured and maintained with some of the latest safety protocols followed by banks. Assets stored in the bank are insured up to $250,000 in case of theft.

State-of-the-art services coupled with go-green initiatives are helping steer the dynamics of the banking sector to a promising future that is more considerate of the environment. The programs and initiatives taken up by the bank are slowly being adopted by other banks in the sector and very soon would be taken up by the majority of the banks in the sector. The bank has a workforce of 400 people branched across different verticals and continents offering accessibility and reliability. The bank is equipped with a total of 900 highly-skilled expert traders to facilitate trade in the crypto markets. The customer acquisition rate of the bank is at 150,000+ and is significantly increasing with no known security protocol disembarkment.

Media Details

Company Name: Green World Bank

Contact Person: GULLIVER MORATOS M.

Mail: support@GreenWorldbank.com

Website: https://www.GreenWorldbank.com

City and Country: Nicosia, Cyprus

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142233