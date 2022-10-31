Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - NV Gold Corporation (TSXV: NVX) (OTCQB: NVGLF) will be participating in the TAKESTOCK Calgary Investor Forum, which will take place on November 2 at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

CEO John Seaberg will be speaking between 12:40 PM MT on November 2. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the NV Gold management team will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and meet your favorite industry executives.

Come meet senior management from companies across a wide range of industries: tech, industrial, finance and services. Market caps from $1M to $1B. Choose from a selection of presentations to help inform your investment choices.

To register and access, please follow this link.



About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a well-financed exploration company with ~80 million shares issued. The Company is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2022 - 2023 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

About the TAKESTOCK Investor Series

TakeStock Investor Series is the ideal forum for investors to connect with high growth companies. Its mission is to connect public and emerging private companies with key influencers and investors, providing a platform for networking, education and growth.

The series of forums take place each year, providing an excellent opportunity for a select group of companies to tell their story in greater detail. The forum features companies drawn from a wide range of sectors.

