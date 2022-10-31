Haegin "Play Together", updates Arabic to the language options

"Play Together" localized for Middle East

Localized in 13 languages including Arabic

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Play Together", the mobile casual social network game developed and serviced by the mobile game company, Haegin (CEO Young-il Lee), has announced a new language update, Arabic, for the Middle East.





"Play Together" is a mobile casual social network game where friends from all over the world can experience cute daily life in the virtual world set on "Kaia Island". Citizens of the island canenjoy various social activities together including more than 30 minigames, taking care of pets, hunting bugs, fishing, playing instruments, and cooking.

In addition, players can decorate their characters using more than 1,000 customization items and 60 types of vehicles. Players can also decorate their "House" with 10 types of houses and more than 1,000 interior items, and even invite friends by hosting a home party.

Moreover, "Play Together" had worked and keep close relationships with companies in various fields including digital IP platform company IPX, Ai audio platform company Genie Music, multi-advertisement agency DAEHONG, realistic media company dotmill, and was able to recreate places including the world famous character "LINE FRIENDS" virtual store, metaverse music talk show "L1STEN", 7-ELEVEN virtual store, and Media Art Museum by dotmill in the game.

An official from Haegin said, "This Arabic update was prepared with the intention of increasing the convenience of users in the Middle East, who are steadily increasing, and furthermore, in the hope that more users will enjoy playing Play Together. We will do our best to provide happy and enjoyable memories on the virtual world of Kaia Island."

Also, "Play Together" has recorded 160 million cumulative downloads and 4 million daily users (DAU) since its global launch in April last year. It was also selected as one of the Sensor Tower's "APAC Awards 2021" and ranked second in the world's metaverse game after Roblox.

For more information on "Play Together" and its developer and publisher mobile game company, Haegin, please visit our official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PlayTogetherGame) or Haegin's official website (http://www.haegin.kr).

About Haegin

A mobile game company founded by Com2uS co-founder Young-il Lee. Since its establishment in September 2017, it has developed and published various genres of mobile games including "Homerun Clash", "OVERDOX", "Extreme Golf", "Play Together", and "Super Baseball League".

Haegin is a global game company that generates more than 90% of its sales overseas. Haegin's main lineup consists of casual games that anyone can enjoy easily and quickly regardless of age, gender, device specifications, time, or place.

In particular, it's main game "Play Together" has achieved 160 million cumulative downloads and 4 million daily users (DAU) since its global launch in April 2021. It was ranked first in both Taiwan and Vietnam markets, and selected as one of the Sensor Tower's "APAC Awards 2021", establishing itself as the most popular casual metaverse game not only in Korea but also in the global metaverse market.





