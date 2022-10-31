For months, the Chinese technology company BYD was able to escape the general market correction. While the competition around the former top dog Tesla had to struggle with closures of their production facilities due to the Corona pandemic, the Shenzhen-based company was largely spared and secured its place in the sun in Chinese electric car sales, which it was able to expand significantly in the course of the year. However, since the sale of a block of shares by Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm managed by Warren Buffett, became known, the BYD share price went steeply downhill, losing around 40% of its value at the end of August. Even strong figures for the third quarter could not stop the downward spiral.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...