TOKYO, Oct 31, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has deployed Africa's first TIP Phoenix platform for Teraco, Africa's leading carrier-neutral colocation provider.NEC is driving the expansion of All-Optical Networks, including the introduction of open specifications-compliant, open optical transport solutions and products, which is aligned with the standards requirements defined by TIP's Phoenix initiative. NEC envisions All-Optical Networks as a next-generation, environmentally friendly infrastructure that will lead to the realization of digital twins, social transformation and the creation of new services and industries. Through the provision of such products, NEC will help deploy transport networks with large capacity, low latency and multiple connections, as well as advanced security, robustness and low power consumption. This deployment of the TIP Phoenix Open and Disaggregated Optical Whitebox Transponder in South Africa is a major milestone for NEC as the compatibility of solutions and products that satisfy TIP Phoenix requirements can meet the evolving needs of communication service providers.This Phoenix solution consists of Wistron Galileo Flex T hardware (WX-T series), the NEC Network Operating System (based on the open-source software Goldstone) and Lumentum 400G CFP2-DCO pluggable transceivers that are deployed between Teraco data centers. The solution is part of Teraco's latest data center footprint network upgrade plan. NEC and NEC XON, a South Africa-based NEC subsidiary, technology integrator and managed services provider, provided the supporting system integration for this solution.Phoenix, an operator-driven initiative developed by TIP's Open Optical and Transport (OOPT) Disaggregated Optical Systems (DOS) subgroup, defines the requirements for a 400G optical transponder suited for applications such as data center interconnect (DCI) and metro backhaul transport for use with traditional Optical Line Systems. Phoenix's open and disaggregated architecture enables operators the flexibility to choose the hardware and software combinations that best suit their requirements. The solution also employs open, standards-based interfaces which allow for smooth integration with existing network management systems.Michele McCann, Head of Interconnection and Peering, Teraco, said: "The deployment of TIP's 400G Phoenix solution marks a first in Africa. It greatly enhances Teraco's ability to deliver greater capacity and more reliable connectivity for our customers, which is at the core of our mission. We would like to thank TIP and NEC for their contributions to this successful initiative."Hanson Tuang, Connectivity Technologies and Ecosystems Manager, Meta, said: "We are pleased to see Teraco taking the lead with the adoption of Phoenix in its production network. The need to scale networks efficiently is a constant challenge for communication service providers. With its disaggregated architecture, high capacity and enhanced programmability, Phoenix is an attractive solution for providers to increase network capacity. We look forward to further collaborations with Teraco in the future, and would like to thank NEC for its contributions to this success."About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.