2022 marks 12 th time in last 13 years that Syngenta Group has been ranked in global list of Top 20 employers; company defends title as top agriculture employer in list

time in last 13 years that Syngenta Group has been ranked in global list of Top 20 employers; company defends title as top agriculture employer in list Second "Top five" ranking in past three years showcases Syngenta Group's continued commitment to R&D, delivering innovation to farmers around the world

Syngenta Group has been recognized as one of the world's top five leading employers and the top agriculture employer in the 2022 Science Careers Top Employers Survey. The company ranked fifth on the annual list of top employers in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and related industries, marking its 12th time in 13 years of recognition by the prestigious Science publication.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005217/en/

Syngenta Group ranking n°5 at Science Top Employer 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual survey identifies companies with the best reputations as employers, based on 21 characteristics, informed by surveying readers of Science and other survey invitees from representative industries. These characteristics include innovative leadership, treating employees with respect and providing employees with autonomy. An independent research firm conducts the survey and uses a mathematical process to determine the driving characteristics of a top employer and to assign a unique score to rate each company's employer reputation. Survey participants specifically cited innovative leadership, social responsibility and loyal employees among Syngenta Group's strengths.

"Our scientists and researchers exude their passion for science and are dedicated to upholding our company's mission to help farmers feed the world," said Gusui Wu, Head of Global Seeds Research. "Syngenta's continued investment in R&D furthers our collaborative innovation culture, ensuring scientists and ultimately farmers remain at the center of our efforts. We closely connect ongoing research initiatives with the pressing needs of farmers today, as well as widespread challenges faced around world due to climate change."

This continued recognition by Science magazine is yet another example of Syngenta Group's commitment to deliver world-class technology and innovation.

"As a leader in innovation, we encourage our scientists, R&D teams and other talented contributors to creatively solve challenges together, welcoming new ideas and non-traditional, outside-the-box thinking," said Camilla Corsi, Head of Global Crop Protection Research. "We continue to explore potential partnerships with institutes, universities and NGOs worldwide and invest in new technologies to benefit farmers now and in the future."

Syngenta Group works with farmers across the globe, large and small, to provide society with better food, feed, fiber and fuel, while helping conserve resources and protecting the environment. Innovation plays an increasingly important role in providing solutions for farmers to deal with extreme weather impacting their crops. Regenerative agriculture has recently been at the heart of addressing this issue, blending sustainable innovation with farming tradition.

"Syngenta Group remains focused on accelerating innovation to benefit farmers and developing bold solutions to shape the future of agriculture. We continue to combine existing and new technology, digital innovation and data science to help farmers maximize yield and productivity," said James Duan, Chief Strategy Officer for Syngenta Group China. "Our scientists and researchers are motivated to build best-in-class products and technology, supporting farmers in their goal to safely and sustainably feed the world."

The complete rankings of the 2022 survey can be found at the Science magazine website.

Syngenta Group operates major research facilities in Brazil, China, India, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and United States. For more information about Syngenta Group, visit https://www.syngentagroup.com/.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's leading agriculture innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. In more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Syngenta Group, registered in Shanghai, China and with its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units Syngenta Crop Protection headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds headquartered in the United States, ADAMA headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.

For Syngenta Group photos and videos, please visit the Syngenta Group Media Library.

Data protection is important to us. You are receiving this publication on the legal basis of Article 6 para 1 lit. f GDPR ("legitimate interest"). However, if you do not wish to receive further information about Syngenta Group, just send us a brief informal message and we will no longer process your details for this purpose. You can also find further details in our privacy statement.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "expect," "would," "will," "potential," "plans," "prospects," "estimated," "aiming," "on track" and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or grain prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005217/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

media@syngentagroup.com