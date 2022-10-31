Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the initial results from the airborne and ground geophysical surveys before October 16th at the Night Owl uranium project in the Shirley Basin district of Wyoming.

Airborne radiometric surveys give insight in the distribution of elements on the Earth's surface and are an important tool for mineralization. The early results from the airborne survey are extremely encouraging, with numerous radiometric anomalies detected outside of the original Night Owl excavation area. Some of these anomalies indicate potentially greater mineralization than the outcrop previously sampled. There is a strong indication that the mineralization will cover a large extent of the Night Owl property. Numerous anomalies and trends were identified across the claim block and extended off the Strathmore claims. Strathmore has significantly expanded its holdings by staking all these new areas. The surveys are ongoing with completion expected in the next two weeks. The assay results from the additional rock samples that were gathered in an area of off-scale (>9,999 counts-per-second), with a handheld scintillometer, are expected early in November.

After reviewing the initial results, Strathmore's Technical Advisor, Mr. John DeJoia, P.Geo, said "When we first started work at Night Owl it was a blank slate, and no historical data was available. During initial site review, our VP of Exploration, Mr. Terrence Osier, identified and sampled uranium mineralization from the former mining area. Our preliminary airborne survey has detected significant radiometric trends for areas of future exploration. Mr. Osier has staked additional mining claims on open lands where the anomalies are projected to trend. These surveys are providing considerable benefits to our understanding and planning of the Night Owl property. I am confident the final surveys and additional sampling will allow us to develop an exploration and development program that results in a sizable, viable Uranium deposit at Night Owl."

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Strathmore; UVA Spectrometer Survey

Night Owl Project - Casper, WY



To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3282/142379_nightowl.jpg

