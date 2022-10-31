Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 44/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-10-31 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.12.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2022 - J. Molner AS MOLNRIPO Public offering TLN 04.11.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2022 - J. Molner AS MOLNR Public offering TLN 04.11.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 PRFoods PRF1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 INVL Technology INC1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2022 - Trading holiday VLN 02.11.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB005023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2022 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2022 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2022 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB021024A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.