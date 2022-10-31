Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2022 | 08:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 44/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-10-31 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.08.2022 -   Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
 31.10.2022                      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.10.2022 -   Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
 31.12.2022                      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24.10.2022 -   J. Molner AS MOLNRIPO       Public offering   TLN  
 04.11.2022                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24.10.2022 -   J. Molner AS MOLNR         Public offering   TLN  
 04.11.2022                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 PRFoods PRF1T           Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Activity results, 9 VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 INVL Technology INC1L       Activity results, 9 VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI         Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L      Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA   Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L     Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.10.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.11.2022 -                    Trading holiday   VLN  
 02.11.2022                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.11.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T          Extraordinary    TLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.11.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Coupon payment date RIG  
          LVGB005023A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.11.2022 Hepsor HPR1T            Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.11.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.11.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.11.2022 Nordecon NCN1T           Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.11.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.11.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T         Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.11.2022 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.11.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T         Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.11.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.11.2022 LITGRID LGD1L           Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.11.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L          Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.11.2022 Baltika BLT1T           Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.11.2022 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FA      Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Coupon payment date VLN  
          LTGB021024A                         



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
