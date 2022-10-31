Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 44/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-10-31 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.12.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2022 - J. Molner AS MOLNRIPO Public offering TLN 04.11.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2022 - J. Molner AS MOLNR Public offering TLN 04.11.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 PRFoods PRF1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 INVL Technology INC1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2022 - Trading holiday VLN 02.11.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB005023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2022 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2022 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2022 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2022 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB021024A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de