Das Instrument 4UU GB00BDB6Q760 DIURNAL GROUP PLC LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2022

The instrument 4UU GB00BDB6Q760 DIURNAL GROUP PLC LS -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2022



Das Instrument C2Y CA38076D1006 GOLD STATE RESOURCES INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2022

The instrument C2Y CA38076D1006 GOLD STATE RESOURCES INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2022



Das Instrument 8XJ AU0000036949 AFRICAN GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2022

The instrument 8XJ AU0000036949 AFRICAN GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2022



Das Instrument UX2A US9837931008 XPO LOGISTICS INC. DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2022

The instrument UX2A US9837931008 XPO LOGISTICS INC. DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2022

