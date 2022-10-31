Netcracker SponsorsLondon-based Event This Week and Participates in Multiple Speaking Sessions Across Key Industry Topics

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in Total Telecom Congress 2022 on November 1-2 at the Business Design Centre in London as a Diamond Sponsor. Netcracker will also take part in several speaking sessions during the event, including discussions on creating value for telcos with cloud and 5G and what the communications ecosystem of the future will look like. In addition, executives from Netcracker customer Virgin Media O2 will present a keynote on why a business transformation program is critical to delivering a superior customer experience.

Keynote: Business Transformation as a Catalyst for Best-in-Class Customer Experience

Wednesday, Nov. 2 10:10 GMT

Jose Luis Carrizo, CIO B2B IT, Virgin Media O2

Eva Slattery, Director of Accelerate Transformation Program, Virgin Media O2

Reinventing Telco Value Creation with Cloud 5G

Tuesday, Nov. 1 12:00 GMT

Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker

Closing Keynote Panel: Building the New Communications Ecosystem

Tuesday, Nov. 1 17:05 GMT

Julian Davidge, Director of Technology Operations, Virgin Media O2

Mauro Mortali, Space Strategy Lead, BT

Marcus Hacke, Founder CTO, Ngena

Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker

Global Investment Context

Wednesday, Nov. 2 11:40 GMT

David Wright, Managing Director, Head of Telecoms Equity Research, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jola Ajelabi, Vice President, TMT, Fintech Financial Sponsors, Standard Bank Group

Stephan Freitas Krause, Vice President, (Digital) Infrastructure, KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH

Alessandro Gropelli, Deputy Director General Strategy Communications, ETNO

Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

