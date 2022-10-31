Testing of the LT Series Disc Pump has surpassed 17,000 running hours

Milestone result equates to two years' continuous operation

LT Series pumps offer up to 270 mbar(g) pressure, -220 mbar(g) vacuum and 1.2 L/min free flow

LEE Ventus (formerly known as TTP Ventus), manufacturer of the Disc Pump range of award-winning micropumps, announces a milestone in durability testing of its LT Series Disc Pump. The product line, optimised for long service life, has now surpassed 17,000 hours' operation.

LEE Ventus' long life pump exceeds 1 trillion cycles, surpassing 17,000+ running hours. This milestone result equates to two years' continuous operation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This extended service life means that LT Series pumps can serve ever more-demanding applications, with the pump able to support 2 years of continuous use.

Burag Yaglioglu, Reliability and Data Analytics Lead at LEE Ventus, commented: "During testing, pumps are driven in an elevated environmental temperature of 40 °C (104 °F) and against a restrictive load that limits the amount of airflow (and therefore cooling) through the pump. These conditions are intended to accelerate the wear processes to ensure that we put the pump through its paces."

"In this test, the pumps ran at 0.6 W-or about 60% of their rated power-without significant change in their performance for 17,000 hours-as the pump operates 21,000 times per second, this equates to around 1.3 trillion cycles. We've been able to deliver this exceptional result through advancements in valve technology."

Tom Harrison, Managing Director, added: "When we introduced the LT Series with a lifetime of 5,000 hours, we emphasised our commitment to driving further improvements over time. We are delighted to deliver on this ambition and to broaden the range of applications that can take advantage of the technology."

LEE Ventus' Disc Pump platform delivers exceptional pressure and flow, silent operation, millisecond-response time, precision controllability and pulsation-free flow. These features enable product designers to drive innovation, across applications from air quality monitoring through wearable medical devices.

LEE Ventus will be attending Compamed 2022, Hall 8A Booth H23. Please do come and visit us to discuss further.

About LEE Ventus-www.ttpventus.com

LEE Ventus (formerly known as TTP Ventus) manufactures the Disc Pump range of award-winning micropumps. The pumps deliver high pressure and flow, silent operation, rapid response time, accuracy, infinite turn-down ratio and ultra-smooth flow all in a tiny package, to support product innovations through wearability, portability, and simplicity.

Disc Pumps excite a high-frequency acoustic standing wave in a fixed-volume cavity. A patented ultra-fast valve technology rectifies this standing wave to deliver pumped flow.

LEE Ventus is based in Cambridge, UK and is focused on the manufacture and supply of the Disc Pump range. The company was recently acquired by The Lee Company (https://www.theleeco.com), a world leader in miniature precision fluid control products.

