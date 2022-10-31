TENCEL strives to increase textile supply chain transparency as collaborations with consumer brands grow

LENZING, Austria, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability lives in the DNA of the TENCEL brand. As consumers become more skeptical about environmental claims due to greenwashing practices, it has been TENCEL's mission to increase transparency across the supply chain, so that not only the interest of value chain partners and consumer brands are protected, but consumers will always be able to purchase the best sustainable products.

In celebration of TENCEL's 30th anniversary this year, while Lenzing's growth of product licensing numbers remain on track, Lenzing is committed to working closely with our valued partners to overcome any hurdles that comes it way.

Some latest TENCEL brand updates include:

Timberland partners with TENCEL to launch new eco-friendly collection

Well-known footwear brand Timberland has incorporated TENCEL branded lyocell fibers with REFIBRA technology in their latest collection, TIMBERLAND EARTHKEEPERS BY RAEBURN. The collection, designed by Christopher Raeburn, combines Timberland's outdoor heritage with TENCEL's commitment to creating a circular economy in the textiles industry.

Jacaranda and TENCEL launch carbon zero carpet and rug collection

UK-based luxury carpet and rugs brand Jacaranda launched the world's first collection of handwoven carpets and rugs made from 100% carbon-zero TENCEL branded lyocell fibers. Named "Seoni", the collection has raised the sustainability standard of home furnishings and decorations. As the TENCEL brand continues its 'True Carbon Zero' journey, Jacaranda is also committed to becoming net zero by 2040 as part of its pledge to the UN's 'Race to Zero' initiative.

Lenzing addresses copyright infringement and counterfeiting with Red Points partnership

Lenzing has partnered with Red Points, an online IP infringement detection and removal company, to fight copyright infringement and counterfeiting. Harold Weghorst, Global Vice President of Marketing and Branding at Lenzing, indicated that the partnership will boost transparency and traceability within the supply chain. The collaboration also helps address growing concerns from consumers, who are interested to know the entire production process of the products they purchase and more aware of issues such as greenwashing.

Empower consumer brands with TENCEL

Consumers and retail brands believe in TENCEL's brand values and trust the sustainability and quality of its fiber products. To maintain the integrity of the brand, Lenzing AG protects the TENCEL trademark by proactively detecting and enforcing against infringements and misuse, supported by a fiber verification system.

