In 2020, 3.7% of US homes generated electricity from small-scale solar arrays, reports the US Energy Information Administration.From pv magazine USA According to a new report by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on residential energy consumption, about 3.7% of US single-family homes generated electricity from small-scale solar arrays in 2020. Residential solar buildout varies widely by region. The western United States had the most with 8.9%, followed by the northeast (4.7%), the south (1.7%), and the midwest (1.4%). Commercial solar adoption was also most common in the west, with ...

