First North Iceland: New share for trading: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Amaroq's request for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Iceland. The shares, in the form of depositary reciepts, will be admitted to trading on 1 November 2022. Short name: AMRQ Number of shares: 53.734.633 ISIN code: IS0000034569 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 273304 ADT Value: 107.138 EUR Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Company Identity Number: IS: 600122-9910 / CAN: 10114685 Market: First North Iceland / 101 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: FNIS ICB Classification Industry 55 Basic Materials Subsector 55103025 Gold Mining