Montag, 31.10.2022
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
WKN: A3DQ02 ISIN: CA02312A1066 Ticker-Symbol: 72Q 
Frankfurt
31.10.22
08:17 Uhr
0,410 Euro
-0,002
-0,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2022 | 11:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Iceland: New share for trading: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Amaroq's request for admission to trading on
Nasdaq First North Iceland. 

The shares, in the form of depositary reciepts, will be admitted to trading on
1 November 2022. 



Short name:        AMRQ              
Number of shares:     53.734.633           
ISIN code:        IS0000034569          
Round Lot:        1 share            
Order book ID:      273304             
ADT Value:        107.138 EUR          
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%               
Static Volatility Guard  15%              
Company Identity Number: IS: 600122-9910 / CAN: 10114685
Market:          First North Iceland / 101   
Tick Size Table:     MiFID II tick size table    
MIC Code:         FNIS              

ICB Classification

Industry  55 Basic Materials 
Subsector 55103025 Gold Mining
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
