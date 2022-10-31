iZafe Group signs an agreement with Medcam AB, an international supplier of medical technology

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Medcam AB, which sells medical technology products to healthcare in the Nordics and Europe. In the first place, the focus will be on the Dutch market, but the company has the potential for several countries in the near term.

"We have a high demand for products that enable a more digital healthcare where medication and compliance are an important factor. The pharmaceutical robot Dosell is a perfect complement to this, ensuring compliance in a safe way, while being integrated to enable more proactive and digital care.

The Dutch market has very great potential and we are starting this collaboration, as the demand from our customers is high for pharmaceutical robots", says Robert Camara, CEO of Medcam.

"The Dutch market has long been a goal for us to enter, as it is the country that has come the furthest in Europe regarding medication in sachets. We are now ready to start more collaborations that enable us to expand to several markets and look forward to starting work with Medcam and their customers", says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

About Medcam

MedCam AB markets and sells medical technology products and focuses on high quality products from stable suppliers. The company's business concept is to supply the Nordic and European market with high-quality products at good prices with high service.

The company's suppliers are located all over the world, i.a. USA, France, Germany and China. Medcam constantly strives to be able to satisfy customers' needs and demand and continuously searches the market, in order to be able to offer better and innovative products now and for the future.

For more information, read more at www.medcam.se

About Dosell

The medicinal robot Dosell is a Swedish-made digital aid for safer medication at home and for people living in nursing homes. Dosell is integrated into welfare platforms and is sold as one of several integrated digital aids via partners.

In a Swedish report, it is estimated that 3,000 Swedes die annually from drug-related injuries and that 6-16 percent of hospital admissions are drug-related. The costs for drug-related injuries that can be avoided are estimated at SEK 5.6-24.6 billion per year.

Dosell notifies the patient when it's time to take the medicine, and if the medicine is not taken despite the reminders, Dosell alerts healthcare professionals or relatives who can quickly prevent an injury and improve compliance, thus minimizing drug-related injuries.

Read more at www.dosell.se

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

