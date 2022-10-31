Lithium Power International (LPI) announced on 28 October that its shareholders, as well as the shareholders of Bearing Lithium, approved Maricunga's ownership consolidation, paving the way for the completion of the transaction in November. On 25 October the company provided a Q123 update that showed further gradual progress in the project's development. Following the recent oversubscribed equity offering, LPI remains well capitalised. We maintain our valuation.

