World's Leading Law Firms, Non-Profits, Associations, and Corporations Such as Nestle, Intel and PepsiCo Rely on the EUIT Platform and EUIT Services to Monitor Critical EU Developments

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced significant improvements and upgrades to its industry-leading European Union (EU) regulatory intelligence platform, EU Issue Tracker (EUIT), as well as a slate of new, tailored services, such as timely briefings on EU policy issues and stakeholder mapping to identify key policymakers and insiders involved in issues with a direct impact on corporations and organizations around the world.

By uniquely combining human intelligence and cutting-edge technology via its proprietary SaaS platform to monitor emerging EU policy, EU Issue Tracker helps global customers identify risks and discover opportunities. To ensure customers continue to have a best-in-class experience, EUIT has unveiled platform upgrades and enhancements to make ongoing product development and innovation more efficient and allow for the quicker addition of new datasets driven by customer feedback.

EUIT has also now launched customer-focused, bespoke services from in-house experts to address evolving customer and industry needs, including customized EU policy briefings, fact-based research reports and analyses on the EU policy issues most important to clients, including background and context. New 'stakeholder mapping' coverage identifies the top 20-25 institutional influencers involved on particular issues across the European Parliament, European Commission, and EU Council/Member States with information on their institution, position, contact details, social media profile, and more data for each influencer. Additional services and tailored offerings include MEP and Member States Attachés lists, forward planners, dashboards, social media reports, and more.

Some of the world's leading brands such as Intel, Nestle, and PepsiCo, along with regional organizations such as the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) use EUIT to monitor EU legislation, help guide and shape corporate strategies, inform decisions, mitigate risk, and seize opportunities. Other notable recent EUIT customer wins include: Spain's leading telecommunications company, a global Japanese heavy-industry and manufacturing conglomerate, one of Spain's largest financial and banking services companies, and Germany's second-largest chemicals company, among many others.

"EUIT empowers our customers to find opportunities to shape EU policy without having to sort through vast amounts of data and policy updates," said Geraint Edwards, Managing Director, FiscalNote Europe. "These new enhancements are just the beginning of ongoing product innovations for EUIT to meet and exceed the needs of our global customers. We continue to grow the robust EUIT platform with dynamic features which best serve our customers' current needs while anticipating future ones. In addition, we continue to extend our expertise by expanding our team of policy analysts and account managers to provide our customers with direct access to timely support and advisory services to equip them to address evolving marketplace challenges and reach their business objectives in the EU."

As an example of its industry-leading analysis and content, the Brussels-based EUIT team of experts recently prepared and issued the "EU Fall Legislative Preview: The Top Policy Developments to Watch", a highly anticipated report for government affairs leaders and global public policy experts, which provides a preview of the biggest topics on the EU legislative agenda for the remainder of the year.

About EU Issue Tracker

Acting as a force multiplier, FiscalNote's EU Issue Tracker (EUIT) takes a systematic approach to policy intelligence and analysis. By removing the manual work typically involved in policy monitoring, EUIT saves clients time and extracts the information that matters, capturing the latest developments and future timelines of EU policymaking while constantly monitoring and assessing their implications. Our Brussels-based policy analysts help customers turn insights and expertise into action and results.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005277/en/

Contacts:

Media

Nicholas Graham

FiscalNote

press@fiscalnote.com

Investor Relations

Sara Buda

FiscalNote

IR@fiscalnote.com