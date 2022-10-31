Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - BacTech Environmental Corporation (CSE: BAC) (OTCQB: BCCEF) a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, will be participating in the TAKESTOCK Calgary Investor Forum, which will take place on November 2 at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

Ross Orr, President, and CEO will be speaking on November 2. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Mr. Orr will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and meet your favorite industry executives.

About BacTech Environmental Corp.

BacTech is a commercially proven environmental technology company with plans to build/own and operate a bioleach plant in Ecuador that will target high grade arsenic/gold concentrates produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of SW Ecuador.

About the TAKESTOCK Investor Series

TakeStock Investor Series is the ideal forum for investors to connect with high growth companies. Its mission is to connect public and emerging private companies with key influencers and investors, providing a platform for networking, education and growth.

The series of forums take place each year, providing an excellent opportunity for a select group of companies to tell their story in greater detail. The forum features companies drawn from a wide range of sectors.

