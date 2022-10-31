Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") notes the recent announcement by Capricorn Metals Limited (ASX: CMM) ("Capricorn") of an increase in Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources at the producing Karlawinda gold mine in Western Australia. Elemental Altus owns a 2.0% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on Karlawinda.

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to see an increase in resources as well as high levels of reserve replacement at the Karlawinda gold mine in Western Australia, on which Elemental Altus holds a 2.0% NSR royalty. This is testament to the strong operational team, as well as the geological continuity of the orebody, which remains open along strike and down dip. With a 12 year mine-life currently planned, we see the potential for a series of further extensions as the mine develops."

Reserve and Resource increase at Karlawinda Gold Project

Capricorn has replaced depletion of gold reserves by 201%, with the declaration of an updated JORC 2012 compliant Ore Reserve of 53.0 million tonnes at a grade of 0.8 g/t for 1,344,000 oz of contained gold. This represents a 28% increase from the Ore Reserve declared in March 2020 and a 12% increase once depletion through mining is taken into account. The current Ore Reserve underpins a mine-life of over 12 years with annual gold production rates of 110,000 oz to 120,000 oz.

Between March and August this year, Capricorn drilled 30,518 m as part of a resource definition programme. As a result of this and a further 187,068 m of grade control drilling, Capricorn has now announced an increase in the Mineral Resource at Karlawinda to 82.3 million tonnes in the Indicated category grading 0.7 g/t for 1,945,000 oz of contained gold plus a further 16.9 million tonnes in the Inferred category grading 0.6 g/t for 346,000 oz of contained gold. This represents a 13% increase on the March 2020 estimate and a 7% increase after depletion.

Capricorn reports that the 947,000 oz of gold delineated in the Mineral Resource Estimate, in both Indicated and Inferred categories, but not currently included in the Ore Reserve Estimate are primarily located down dip of the mine's current pit design. This highlights the potential for further conversion of resources to reserves and mine-life extensions.

Cut-off grades remain unchanged from the March 2020 estimates. The Ore Reserve Estimate was based on a gold price of A$1,900/oz (approximately US$1,220/oz), while the Mineral Resource Estimate applied A$2,200/oz (approximately US$1,410/oz).

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 11 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties, as well as generating royalties on new discoveries. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. For additional technical and scientific information in respect of the Karlawinda royalty, please refer to the Company's technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Karlawinda Gold Project, Western Australia, Australia" dated December 31, 2020 with an effective date of December 21, 2020, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

