Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Turns Freshservice Demand into a New Product Opportunity with Multi-Department Service Desk

Freshworks extends its service management platform to serve non-IT departments with "Freshservice for Business Teams" as part of the company's Fall '22 Launch

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022, which enables departments outside of the IT function like HR, facilities, legal and finance to securely provide uninterrupted service delivery within each department. Freshworks will host a virtual event on November 9, to demo a variety of new product innovations from its Fall '22 Launch.



Launching Freshservice for Business Teams - an enterprise service management solution (ESM) - builds on Freshworks' mission of helping every employee thrive with modern, easy, affordable products.

"Thousands of Freshworks customers already use Freshservice beyond IT to support internal stakeholders," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. "With Freshservice for Business Teams, companies of all sizes can benefit from service management principles in non-IT departments. Every part of the business deserves uninterrupted service delivery."

What makes Freshservice for Business Teams unique is the support for private "Workspaces" for every team. Multiple teams can coexist independently within a single Freshservice instance with the ability to configure, manage and control access to their individual workspaces.

In addition to extending service management beyond IT, Freshworks continues to invest in IT operations management capabilities to strengthen existing capabilities and help IT teams keep the business up and running. These include alert management notifications via WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams and the Freshservice mobile app (iOS and Android). Access to these channels streamlines incident management and enables 24/7 agent availability, resulting in faster resolution of critical incidents.

"In addition to Freshservice delivering everything required to support 70 agents and 1,300 end-users a month, we also use the platform to support two other corporate teams - facilities management and accounting," said Robert Lyons, Chief Technology Officer at Katz Media Group. "Our success with Freshworks goes beyond the IT use cases thanks to the ease-of-use and flexibility of the platform."

To learn more about the Freshworks Fall '22 Launch, visit the Freshworks website here or join us for our virtual event on November 9, to learn more about our new collection. Registration is open here .

