While stem cell therapy has always been a more controversial topic, as the general public has gained more knowledge on the practice and induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells have gained traction in place of human embryonic stem (hES) cells, the conversation has shifted more from the ethical concerns to the logistical concerns. Governments, medical facilities, and patients are concerned over the economical viability and clinical efficacy of regenerative medicine and stem cell research. Today, six of the seven leading causes of death in America are non-communicable diseases and regenerative medicine is a promising branch of science to lead the fight. A recent study conducted in 2021 , highlighted the cost-effectiveness of regenerative medicine. Looking at a handful of stem cell therapies, the study showed that regenerative medicine is likely to be more impactful in cost-effectiveness compared to other conventional health technologies. The study also noted that for stem cell treatment of scoliosis, the level of cost-effectiveness was acceptable to policymakers and healthcare purchasers. It is also important to note that the best treatment for patients are ones that minimize pain while avoiding dangerous procedures like surgeries. As such, autologous cell therapy falls in this category because the treatment comes from the patient's body, and the risks are significantly minimized. With the treatment risks minimized, the question of clinical efficacy still remains. How successful are stem cell therapies when compared to traditional treatments? Studies are showing promising results for stem cell therapies when it comes to obesity-related diseases and chronic back pain, among other non-communicable diseases. Current non-operative and surgical treatments for discongenic low back pain are leaving patients dissatisfied, whereas, stem cell regenerative therapy has shown strong results in restoring disc's cellularity and decreasing inflammatory response in patients. With chronic low back pain impacting approximately 632 million people worldwide and as high as 68% of adults over the age of 60, finding a cure that minimizes risk and maximizes results would revolutionize treatment. Stem cells have also shown significant therapeutic potential in patients with diabetes , one of the most prevalent and deadly diseases globally. From stem cell therapies being able to regenerate into insulin-producing cells to therapies that can stimulate metabolism, the field is ripe with opportunities for patients. BioRestorative Is Making Advancements In Chronic Pain and Diabetes BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) ("BioRestorative") is working on products that may be solutions in multibillion-dollar fields. Trials suggest that BRTX-100 may significantly reduce back pain and increase function in patients. There are over 60 million suffering from chronic back pain in the U.S. While the current product specifically treats disc degeneration, BioRestorative believes it shows signs of a broad range of applications within the entire musculoskeletal system (Hips, knees, shoulders and extremities). BioRestorative Therapies prides itself on doing things correctly. Its BRTX100 product for back pain goes far beyond the all-too-common clinical practice of harvesting cells and reintroducing them to the patient without proper modification. Instead, BioRestorative Therapies expands and cultures the cells using a proprietary hypoxic treatment, where a low-oxygen environment transitions the cells to express a more potent therapeutic benefit. They also combine these cells with the patient's own platelet lysate which acts as a fertilizer to the cells and helps deliver a more survivable cell into the harsh environment of the disc. These cells not only have a greater survival rate but show increase in anti-inflammatory properties, increased circulation and enhancement of remodeling the extracellular matrix of the disc. It also only uses autologous cells for this treatment. Autologous cells come from the patient's own body and have little to no risk that the body will reject them, increasing probability of optimal results within the biological micro environment matching process BRTX's Brown Fat Program, Thermostem, has highly promising results in the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases. Obesity affects over 40% of Americans , and BioRestorative is developing a novel stem-cell population - brown adipose tissue - that shows signs of stimulating metabolism and reducing excess fat. Close cooperation with the FDA is also important to BioRestorative, as the external oversight serves as a guarantor of product quality and efficacy. FDA approval also helps drive down the cost of these therapies for patients, as insurance companies are more willing to partially or fully cover the cost of FDA-approved medicines. To learn more about BioRestorative, visit its website . BioRestorative Therapies was founded by scientists and researchers committed to developing stem cell therapies to address unmet needs in patients with highly prevalent conditions.Our advances in stem cell biology and delivery protocols harbor great promise in conditioning our bodies' own regenerative potential to treat major diseases more effectively than current interventions.Today, BioRestorative is actively developing programs that aim to dramatically increase quality of care for both (i) chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration, as well as (ii) metabolic disorders including obesity and diabetes. 