San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce the launch of MiEbike, the latest cloud-based asset tracking IoT solution for the fast-growing E-Bike market. MiEbike is a mobile app, that is fully integrated into DCS' MiFleet cloud-based platform that is designed to track E-Bikes in real-time and provide valuable location data in the event of theft, assisting with the rapid recovery of the stolen E-Bike.

According to report from Markets and Markets1, the global E-Bike market is expected to grow from $40B in 2022 to $92B in 2029 with a 12.6% CAGR. The average cost of an E-Bike in the US is $1,800, with the Lithium-Ion battery replacement costs between $500-$600. The chance of an E-Bike being stolen in the US is 3.8% yearly. A bicycle is stolen every 30 seconds in the US, averaging 2 Million bikes stolen a year, with a negative financial impact of $350M per year. With the high value of E-Bikes, they are 3 times more likely to be stolen than a regular bicycle.





E-Bike Market, Growth Rate by Region (2022-2027)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7202/142350_50ac3d71c431c94a_002full.jpg

"With the high cost of E-Bikes, and increase in thefts, providing a discrete easy install GPS tracking solution that provides real-time location data to assist in the quick recovery of your E-Bike," said Chris Bursey, CEO of DCS. "MiEbike is a mobile app that provides location, alerts, notifications, geozones and location sharing of your E-Bike in the event it is stolen. The rugged, LTE GPS tracking device will track for 30 days at 5 second reporting for near real-time tracking. MiEbike provides low battery notifications to recharge the battery. MiEbike provides an additional layer of security by providing visibility into the location of your E-Bike in the event it is stolen."

MiEbike is available for purchase through our carrier partners, on-line, and through our extensive network of dealers and resellers. MiEbike can be purchased as annual or month-to-month subscription plans.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Bill Espley, Director

billespley@gmail.com

604-630-3072

Chris Bursey, CEO

cbursey@dcsbusiness.com

858-525-2483

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sources:

Markets and Markets

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-bike-market-110827400.html?gclid=Cj0KCQjw--2aBhD5ARIsALiRlwDtO8iqZaXYW8rhI8WBsB7piT44olTXzQkvm3kTfTWO4QligRmauy0aAnV0EALw_wcB

Mordor Intelligence

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/e-bike-market

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142350