Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Kuuhubb Inc. (TSXV: KUU) ("Kuuhubb" or the "Company"), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, has announced that it has released its audited annual financial results for the financial year ended June 30, 2022. The results have been filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and are now available on SEDAR.

The Company generated a total of US$3,831,497 revenues for the year ended June 30, 2022.

The Company incurred cost of sales of US$1,104,701 for the year ended June 30, 2021. The cost of sales is predominantly related to the application marketplace (such as Apple App Store and Google Play) fees and other third-party direct costs.

The Company incurred consulting and professional fees of US$798,996 for the year ended June 30, 2022. These fees were related to Kuuhubb's audit fees, general legal counsel and other professional services.

The Company recognized a total of $7,361,711 gain and present value adjustment upon completion of Kuuhubb Oy restructure.

The Company recorded a net income of $4,196,799.

The Company's EBITDA is negative US$2,273,409 by adjusting the net income before income taxes of $4,196,799 with the following items:

Add back of: non-cash depreciation and amortization of US$20,944; non-cash share-based compensation of US$129,648; net interest and accretion expenses of US$844,466; Foreign exchange loss of US$2,491

and deduct: Non-cash $7,361,711 gain and present value adjustment upon completion of Kuuhubb Oy restructure. non-cash fair value gain of loan receivable from Valiance UG and other of US$105,046

Add back of: As at October 28, 2021, the Company had 66,658,043 common shares, 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants and 4,850,000 stock options.

Restructuring of Kuuhubb Oy

Kuu Hubb Oy applied to undertake Finnish restructuring proceedings under the jurisdiction of the District Court of Helsinki, Finland in accordance with the Finnish Restructuring of Enterprises Act (25.1.1993/47 "REA") on September 7, 2021.

Kuuhubb Oy and its creditors have entered into an agreement to restructuring debt, certified on May 12, 2022. The key indicative terms of the final creditor resolution are as follows:

Total nominal debt amount of €7,619,788 (approximately US$7.9 million) would undergo the following restructuring:

- All prior defaults, penalties are waived;

- 80% of the above existing debt nominal amount with creditors will be forgiven;

- 20% of existing debt nominal amount with creditors will be classified as "Debt Under Restructuring";

- Debt Under Restructuring will total €1,523,958;

- Eight payments will be paid over a period of 84 months (7 years), on September 30th of each year:

First payment of 2.5% of the Debt Under Restructuring (or €38,098) in 2022 (paid), Second payment of 10.42% of the Debt Under Restructuring (or €158,745) in 2023, Third payment of 15.83% of the Debt Under Restructuring (or €241,293) in 2024, Fourth payment of 15.83% of the Debt Under Restructuring (or €241,293) in 2025, Fifth payment of 15.83% of the Debt Under Restructuring (or €241,293) in 2026, Sixth payment of 15.83% of the Debt Under Restructuring (or €241,293) in 2027, Seventh payment of 15.83% of the Debt Under Restructuring (or €241,293) in 2028, and final payment of 7.93% of the Debt Under Restructuring (or €120,646) in 2029.

- No interest or overdue interest is paid to unsecured restructuring debt; and

- No option to extend payment period.

However, if Kuuhubb Oy were to be disposed of within 9 years, the proceeds will be used to repay the original (undiscounted) debts nominal amount.

Additional Financial Details & Announcements (Subsequent to Fiscal Year End):

Subsequent to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, the Company received the following additional financing and made the following announcements.

Private Placement

The Company closed private placements subsequent to the year end with a existing shareholder of the Company. The Company issued €300,000 debentures with 2-year maturity at annual 12% interest. The loan bears annual interest rate of 12%. The loan is unsecured and has a mandatory conversion feature where upon conversion the debt holder would become a significant shareholder of Kuuhubb AG upon maturity. The conversion is subject to certain conditions, events, and regulatory approvals.

CEO's Message

Jouni Keränen, CEO of Kuuhubb Inc., commented, "During the fiscal year of 2022 Kuuhubb Oy successfully went through a restructuring process by negotiating a solution that the Company and all of its creditors unanimously supported. This solution was beneficial to the Company's balance sheet as it included an 80% reduction of the creditors' liabilities and resulted in a materially stronger balance sheet for Kuuhubb Oy and Kuuhubb Inc. With respect to the Kuuhubb Inc. restructuring, the Company is continuing with its discussions and negotiations with its creditors. Internally the flagship product Tiles & Tales continued to improve its monetization metrics during the soft launch and continuous efforts are ongoing to reach a point where a successful commercial launch is possible. The Company has a long-term view on growth and will work towards creating successful evergreen digital entertainment properties around the core portfolio of products which include Tiles & Tales, Recolor and MyHospital."

EBITDA - Non-IFRS Measure

EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts. The Company calculated EBITDA as set out on page 1 of this press release. EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA differently.

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. Our Mission is to become a top player in the female mobile game space. We believe in empowering women by creating games and apps that will have our female audience relax, express and entertain themselves every day. Through our games and partnerships with select developers, we explore new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and apps which will bring value to our users, employees, and shareholders. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb is targeting global audience with a strong focus on U.S. and Asian markets.

