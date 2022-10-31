Canadian Solar has resumed plans for an initial public offering in Shanghai, and JA Solar has reported that it shipped 27.1 GW of PV modules in the first nine months of this year. Daqo, meanwhile, has signed a $17.9 billion, long-term polysilicon supply deal with an undisclosed customer.Canadian Solar has secured approval to resume its plans to list shares in Shanghai, according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). The SSE suspended the company's plans for an initial public offering in late September, but it can now proceed again because the company has submitted unspecified financial information ...

