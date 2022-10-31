Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Wanda Exchange is a company based in the EU and registered in Lithuania. The company aims to provide an easy on-ramp to the crypto economy for small businesses and FIAT users. All of this will be done while making it easier for those who are seeking an off-ramp back into their local FIAT currency. The company's solution is a complete package, where they do not just enable their merchants to accept payments in crypto, but also provide them with business opportunities and technical support.

The exchange plans to help small businesses and firms make an easy entry into the crypto economy by removing the technical barriers for them. This is achieved through Wanda's sophisticated voucher system, via which retail customers can buy digital assets directly in cash. A similar reverse process can be applied if anyone wants to withdraw cash in exchange for digital assets.

A retail user who wants to buy digital assets can simply visit one of our partner stores and do it with the help of vouchers in a few easy steps. In the first step, a user needs to decide the balance he wants to add to his account, once decided he/she can pay the amount in cash to our merchant. Once the amount is received, the merchant hands over a unique QR code for the transaction to the user. Users can simply scan the QR code on Wanda's app to redeem the balance in their account.

Similarly, a user who wants to exchange his digital assets for cash can simply do it through Wanda's platform. All they need to do is simply select the amount and a suitable cash pick-up point. Upon confirming the details the user can transfer the amount to a crypto payment address provided by the exchange, once the amount is received the user is provided with a QR code. In the next step, the user can simply visit the selected cash pick-up point, where the merchant scans his QR code for confirmation and pays him the set amount in cash.

Both of the processes have been designed, keeping Wanda's partners (merchants) in mind. Merchants can set their desired commission rates for these transactions and profit accordingly in the process. Wanda's solution is highly adaptive and can be used by business owners of any size, whether it be a small kiosk, currency exchange, or even mobile agents - anyone can be a part of Wanda's infrastructure.

The exchange is actively seeking partnerships with ATM providers who are ready to be integrated with Wanda's ready-to-use infrastructure. Wanda's ATM solutions are highly compatible with traditional ATMs, and also with those specializing in digital assets. Wanda's partners can directly leverage Wanda's license to run their crypto business in Europe.

Anyone who wishes to use Wanda's infrastructure would be provided with a POS device, alongside a dedicated Merchant Account on the platform. The POS is designed to be the merchants' gateway to the crypto economy through which they can offer their services. Whereas, the Merchant Account on the platform is the merchants' bridge between crypto and the FIAT world helping them convert their earnings to FIAT and vice versa. The most important feature is, Wanda's partners can leverage Wanda's licenses to start with cryptocurrency in their business.

Every transaction facilitated by Wanda is immediate and backed by a quick support team, in case any party needs help. The exchange has already forged lasting partnerships with institutions across Europe to ensure the smooth functioning of the ecosystem.

Making the Crypto Economy Wholistic - The Company's Plans to Provide Easy Onboarding to Merchants Across the Globe

The company aims to soon expand across the globe providing easy on-ramp services to those who are willing to access the crypto economy. In this regard, they will soon be expanding their partnerships across the globe, looking for like-minded entities who are willing to make crypto accessible to the masses.

According to company officials, their surveys have revealed that the number of retailers interested in accepting digital assets has been increasing over time. One of the major reasons behind this shift in perception is faster transactions, and lower commission fees when compared with credit card giants. Looking at the current size of the market, the company soon plans to be the biggest on and offramp service provider for crypto across the European continent.

