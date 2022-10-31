Anzeige
Montag, 31.10.2022
PR Newswire
31.10.2022 | 13:46
AVATR, Your Emotional Intelligent Companion

Bringing people together, connecting ideas and cultures: AVATR Technology focuses on emotional intelligence and stands for casual luxury with forward-looking design and warm technology. The brand looks at the big picture and by understanding users' lifestyle desires enables them to pursue what they love.

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVATR Technology has launched its first product, AVATR 11, and revealed a co-branded limited-edition model, AVATR 011. Configurations and customer benefits of the whole series were announced. Meanwhile, the first batch of Experience Centers and Experience Spaces in 10 cities are ready to welcome all customers.

Logo of AVATR

AVATR Global Design Center Munich - "The Magic Factory"

AVATR's futuristic ideas come from the AVATR Global Design Center in Germany. Located in Munich, the Design Center is in the cradle of automotive design and production.