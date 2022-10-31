DJ Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI PAB - UCITS ETF DR (D)

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

October 31, 2022

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI PAB - UCITS ETF DR (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 7th, 2022 - Ex-date: November 8th, 2022 - Payment date: November 10th, 2022

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg.

ETF Name ISIN code Sedol UK code TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share code date currency (in share class currency) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING USD BKPJ3R9 / MSDG / 10/11/ MARKETS SRI PAB - UCITS ETF DR LU2059756754 GBP BKPJ3Q8 MSDU 2022 USD 1.02 (D)

The Board of Directors

