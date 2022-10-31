Ontario, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Nakeen, a new company specializing in custom shirts for men, has announced that it will be launching its official website next week. Customers will be able to use the site to order custom shirts, which will be made to their exact measurements and shipped to their door in as little as two weeks.

To ensure a perfect fit, Nakeen has developed a 3D AI measurement app that allows customers to take their own measurements for free without needing a tape measure. Customers don't even need to download the app, just sign up/login their Nakeen account to trigger the app clip (iOS)/ instant app (Android) on their mobile device. Customers will be able to see the final product on the website in real time with a custom pattern that is used to create the shirt, and they can be assured that their privacy will be protected throughout the process.

"Our app takes all the guesswork out of ordering a custom shirt. You simply input your measurements and our AI system does the rest," said Emily Chen, spokesperson for Nakeen. "Plus, with our real-time preview feature, you can see exactly how your shirt will look before it's even made."

Nakeen says their new service allows customers to order a perfectly fitting shirt online.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/142456_nakeen1en.jpg

The brand, based in Ontario, California, says it uses high-quality, breathable fabric for all of its shirts. They are also wrinkle-resistant and require no ironing. In addition, Nakeen offers a 60-day money-back guarantee and one free remake for all users.

Founded after the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change, Nakeen says it is a sustainable brand that uses cutting-edge technology to make its products. The company's ultimate goal is to reduce the carbon footprint of the fashion industry by offering a made-to-order service that eliminates waste.

"We're on a mission to change the way people think about clothes," said Tony Wang, the CEO of Nakeen. "Our shirts are made to order, so there's no waste. And, because we use high-quality fabric, they'll last longer than your average shirt. We want people to feel good about what they're wearing and know that their purchase is helping the planet."

"Never before has it been so easy to get a perfectly fitting shirt. We're confident that our shirts will become a wardrobe staple for men of all ages," Wang added.

For more information or to place an order, visit https://nakeentailor.com/.

